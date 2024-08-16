Donald Trump sparks controversy with recent comments on Medal of Honor

Former United States President Donald Trump has faced backlash after making controversial remarks about the Medal of Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
During a recent event at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump claimed that the civilian Medal of Freedom is superior to the military Medal of Honor, suggesting that those who receive the Medal of Honor are often in poor health or deceased.
Trump’s comments were made while praising Miriam Adelson, widow of the late Republican donor Sheldon Adelson.
Adelson received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018 for her philanthropic efforts and continued support of Trump’s campaigns.
What actually Trump said?
Trump said, "I watched Sheldon sitting so proud in the White House when we gave Miriam the Presidential Medal of Freedom."
He further emphasised, "It’s the highest award you can get as a civilian. It’s the equivalent of the Congressional Medal of Honor. But civilian version, it’s actually much better because everyone [who] gets the Congressional Medal of Honor, they’re soldiers. They’re either in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets, or they’re dead."
Veterans and military supporters condemn Trump's remarks:
As per Newsweek, veterans and military supporters quickly condemned Trump’s remarks. Travis Akers, a military veteran, expressed his frustration on social media, stating, "Donald Trump insulting Medal of Honor recipients is just a continued trend of his disrespect towards our men and women in the military. It's disgusting. This is offensive on so many levels."
While, Alexander Vindman, a former Army Lieutenant Colonel who testified in Trump’s first impeachment inquiry, added, "Trump deserves nothing but disdain and disqualifies himself from public office."
Peter Henlein, an Army veteran, criticized Trump sharply, "F*ck this guy. He says the Presidential Medal of Freedom he gave to one of his billionaire donors is better than the Medal of Honor, which is the highest military award given for heroism in battle, often posthumously. Disgusting."
Meanwhile, veterans for Responsible Leadership, a bipartisan super PAC, weighed in as well, stating, "Trump thinks the Medal of Honor is secondary to the medal he gives his billionaire funders. He doesn’t care about our military or their sacrifices."