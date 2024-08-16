Sports

Sage Steele fiercely defends Sam Ponder after ESPN firing

Sage Steele issued bold statement against ESPN’s decision to fire Sam Ponder

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024



Sage Steele is giving unwavering support to pal Sam Ponder after ESPN fired the Sunday NFL Countdown host!

The former SportsCenter host turned to her official Instagram account on Thursday, August 15, and voiced a powerful statement against the leading sports outlet.

Steele boldly talked against ESPN and regarded Ponder’s firing as “another loss” for the outlet, insisting that “it is a gain for literally the rest of the world because now you’re going to see the true Sam Ponder.”

“It’s all going to come out, and I hope you’re ready. She is a gem,” Steele added.

“I love you, @samanthaponder,” penned the TV anchor in the caption.


In the video, the former NBA Countdown host said, “So it’s been a couple of hours since I saw the news that ESPN has attitude fire Samantha Ponder for cost-cutting reasons.”

She continued to add, “You know what? I’m not even gonna spend any time or waste any time talking about ESPN. I need to make sure you all know who Samantha Ponder is. I just need everyone to know this is a brilliant woman [and] an incredible mother—who's also made me a better mother, for sure."

Besides having worked together for ESPN for years, Steele and Ponder also share the same beliefs and values, like being devoted to Christianity and that men have no part in women’s sports.

“Samantha has taught me so much about God, about scripture, about the bible, about not giving up and about standing tall,” told the sportscaster.

Mark Zuckerberg's grand tribute to wife Priscilla Chan stuns social media

Mark Zuckerberg's grand tribute to wife Priscilla Chan stuns social media
Sage Steele fiercely defends Sam Ponder after ESPN firing

Sage Steele fiercely defends Sam Ponder after ESPN firing
Meghan Markle is secretly controlling Prince Harry's move in Colombia?

Meghan Markle is secretly controlling Prince Harry's move in Colombia?
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus

Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus

Sports News

Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Top 3 emotional moments at Paris Olympics 2024
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Wilson Odobert joins Tottenham in 'major' transfer deal from Burnley
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move leaves Max Verstappen in doubt
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Jordan Chile's first statement on Olympic Medal controversy sparks reaction
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father fights for life after stabbing attack
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Cowboys bolster defensive line with Carl Lawson signing
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Mauricio Pochettino to lead US Men's National Soccer Team
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Cristiano Ronaldo overjoyed as Al Nassr seals Super Cup final spot
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Kylian Mbappe leads Real Madrid to historic UEFA Super Cup win
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Paris Olympics 2024: These five nations topped the gold medal chart
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Will Rafael Nadal copy Roger Federer's retirement plan? Find out
Fortnite makes a major comeback on mobile devices after four-year hiatus
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2