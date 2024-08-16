Sage Steele fiercely defends Sam Ponder after ESPN firing

Sage Steele is giving unwavering support to pal Sam Ponder after ESPN fired the Sunday NFL Countdown host!
The former SportsCenter host turned to her official Instagram account on Thursday, August 15, and voiced a powerful statement against the leading sports outlet.
Steele boldly talked against ESPN and regarded Ponder’s firing as “another loss” for the outlet, insisting that “it is a gain for literally the rest of the world because now you’re going to see the true Sam Ponder.”
“It’s all going to come out, and I hope you’re ready. She is a gem,” Steele added.
“I love you, @samanthaponder,” penned the TV anchor in the caption.
In the video, the former NBA Countdown host said, “So it’s been a couple of hours since I saw the news that ESPN has attitude fire Samantha Ponder for cost-cutting reasons.”
She continued to add, “You know what? I’m not even gonna spend any time or waste any time talking about ESPN. I need to make sure you all know who Samantha Ponder is. I just need everyone to know this is a brilliant woman [and] an incredible mother—who's also made me a better mother, for sure."
Besides having worked together for ESPN for years, Steele and Ponder also share the same beliefs and values, like being devoted to Christianity and that men have no part in women’s sports.
“Samantha has taught me so much about God, about scripture, about the bible, about not giving up and about standing tall,” told the sportscaster.