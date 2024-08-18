Sports

Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on racket-smashing incident: ‘Won’t happen again.’

21-year-old tennis star smashed the racket in an outburst during the Cincinnati Open

  • by Web Desk
  • August 18, 2024
21-year-old tennis star smashed the racket in an outburst during the Cincinnati Open
21-year-old tennis star smashed the racket in an outburst during the Cincinnati Open

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz issues his first stamen after the unpleasant experience during the Cincinnati Open.

Alcaraz, who was frustrated by Gael Monfils' stunning upset on Friday, August 16, burst out in anger and smashed his racket multiple times on the court.

Later, the four-time Grand Slam winner issued a public apology for his behaviour and emotional reaction.

The 21-year-old wrote on his Instagram, “I want to apologise for my attitude yesterday; it was not good, and that should not happen on court. I’m human, the nerves have accumulated, and sometimes it’s very tough to control when there is that tension.”

Referring to the upcoming US Open in New York, he further added, “I will work so that it doesn’t happen again. Now it’s time to think about NYC!”


Carlos Alcaraz Apology Sparks Reaction

Fans of the young 2024 French Open winner showed their love and support for him and asked him not to lose his positive energy.

A user wrote, “Sweet Carlos mistakes are part of our lives! Don’t worry about that! We love you the same! You already did enough this year. Try just to have fun playing and enjoy yourself.”

Spaniard Paralympic Tennis Player Kike Siscar commented, “What happened yesterday happened, and that's it… Now what we have to do is continue working hard as you always do and demonstrate why you are number 1 in the world inside and outside today. Always move forward, learning day by day and making us enjoy watching you play tennis. Come on.”

Spanish actor Miguel Ángel Silvestre wrote, “Cheer up, t. We all learn from you. You are an authentic, spontaneous being, and it is an inspiration to see how you surrender your ego and end up writing your reflection for today! Come on, captain, let's continue the trip!”

Blinken heads to Israel on diplomatic mission to advocate for Gaza ceasefire

Blinken heads to Israel on diplomatic mission to advocate for Gaza ceasefire
Jennifer Lopez jumps on the 'demure' bandwagon amid marital woes

Jennifer Lopez jumps on the 'demure' bandwagon amid marital woes

King Charles punishes Prince Andrew for new ‘shameful’ documentary

King Charles punishes Prince Andrew for new ‘shameful’ documentary
Tommy Fury ‘caught’ with new girl after vowing to reconcile with ex Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy Fury ‘caught’ with new girl after vowing to reconcile with ex Molly-Mae Hague

Sports News

Tommy Fury ‘caught’ with new girl after vowing to reconcile with ex Molly-Mae Hague
New Zealand secures dominant victory over Argentina in Rugby Championship
Tommy Fury ‘caught’ with new girl after vowing to reconcile with ex Molly-Mae Hague
Caitlin Clark shines in Indiana Fever's victory after Olympic snub
Tommy Fury ‘caught’ with new girl after vowing to reconcile with ex Molly-Mae Hague
Will cricket finally make it to Olympics at 2030 Youth Games?
Tommy Fury ‘caught’ with new girl after vowing to reconcile with ex Molly-Mae Hague
Carlos Alcaraz loses cool, smashes racket after Monfils stunner: ‘Worst match'
Tommy Fury ‘caught’ with new girl after vowing to reconcile with ex Molly-Mae Hague
Breaker Raygun breaks silence on receiving backlash after Olympics
Tommy Fury ‘caught’ with new girl after vowing to reconcile with ex Molly-Mae Hague
Sage Steele fiercely defends Sam Ponder after ESPN firing
Tommy Fury ‘caught’ with new girl after vowing to reconcile with ex Molly-Mae Hague
Top 3 emotional moments at Paris Olympics 2024
Tommy Fury ‘caught’ with new girl after vowing to reconcile with ex Molly-Mae Hague
Wilson Odobert joins Tottenham in 'major' transfer deal from Burnley
Tommy Fury ‘caught’ with new girl after vowing to reconcile with ex Molly-Mae Hague
Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move leaves Max Verstappen in doubt
Tommy Fury ‘caught’ with new girl after vowing to reconcile with ex Molly-Mae Hague
Jordan Chile's first statement on Olympic Medal controversy sparks reaction
Tommy Fury ‘caught’ with new girl after vowing to reconcile with ex Molly-Mae Hague
Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father fights for life after stabbing attack
Tommy Fury ‘caught’ with new girl after vowing to reconcile with ex Molly-Mae Hague
Cowboys bolster defensive line with Carl Lawson signing