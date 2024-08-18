Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on racket-smashing incident: ‘Won’t happen again.’

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz issues his first stamen after the unpleasant experience during the Cincinnati Open.
Alcaraz, who was frustrated by Gael Monfils' stunning upset on Friday, August 16, burst out in anger and smashed his racket multiple times on the court.
Later, the four-time Grand Slam winner issued a public apology for his behaviour and emotional reaction.
The 21-year-old wrote on his Instagram, “I want to apologise for my attitude yesterday; it was not good, and that should not happen on court. I’m human, the nerves have accumulated, and sometimes it’s very tough to control when there is that tension.”
Referring to the upcoming US Open in New York, he further added, “I will work so that it doesn’t happen again. Now it’s time to think about NYC!”
Carlos Alcaraz Apology Sparks Reaction
Fans of the young 2024 French Open winner showed their love and support for him and asked him not to lose his positive energy.
A user wrote, “Sweet Carlos mistakes are part of our lives! Don’t worry about that! We love you the same! You already did enough this year. Try just to have fun playing and enjoy yourself.”
Spaniard Paralympic Tennis Player Kike Siscar commented, “What happened yesterday happened, and that's it… Now what we have to do is continue working hard as you always do and demonstrate why you are number 1 in the world inside and outside today. Always move forward, learning day by day and making us enjoy watching you play tennis. Come on.”
Spanish actor Miguel Ángel Silvestre wrote, “Cheer up, t. We all learn from you. You are an authentic, spontaneous being, and it is an inspiration to see how you surrender your ego and end up writing your reflection for today! Come on, captain, let's continue the trip!”