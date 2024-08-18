AI chatbot predicts when you’ll die with alarming accuracy

Sci-Tech

  August 18, 2024
An artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Life2vec, has been developed by scientists in Denmark and the US, which can predict when you will die with a staggering 78% accuracy.

According to a study published in the journal Nature Computational Science, Life2vec uses a vast dataset of Danish health and demographic records to analyze factors such as income, profession, medical history, and other life events to determine an individual's lifespan.

The AI model converts life events into words, creating data-rich sentences that summarize a person's life. This information is then used to predict when an individual will pass away.

In a test group of people aged 35-65, Life2vec accurately predicted who would die and who would live with remarkable accuracy.

However, the researchers stress that the chatbot is not available for public use and should not be used by insurance companies or other organizations to discriminate against individuals.

Lead author Professor Sune Lehmann Jørgensen emphasized that the AI must not fall into the wrong hands.

"They’re likely being used on us already by big tech companies that have tonnes of data about us, and they’re using it to make predictions about us," he noted.

The researchers hope that their framework can be used to discover how to prolong life.

