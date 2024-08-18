World

UN reveals alarming rise in malnutrition among Yemeni children

The United Nations has noted a serious rise in acute malnutrition in Yemen's government-controlled areas

  by Web Desk
  August 18, 2024
UN reveals alarming rise in malnutrition among Yemeni children
The United Nations (UN) has noted a serious rise in acute malnutrition in Yemen's government-controlled areas, with the worst cases along the Red Sea coast.

As per Reuters, the UN’s food security group says this is due to ongoing conflict, economic decline, and diseases like cholera and measles spreading.

The report shows a 34% increase in malnutrition among children under five in areas controlled by the government compared to last year.

This rise affects about 600,000 children, with 120,000 facing severe malnutrition.

For the first time, "extremely critical" malnutrition levels were found in the southern Hodeidah lowlands and parts of the Taiz lowlands between November 2023 and June 2024.

However, the report only covered areas controlled by the government and didn't include details about conditions in regions held by the Houthis.

It is pertinent to note here that the conflict, which started in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition intervened after the Houthis took over Sanaa, has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

