Another major bridge destroyed by Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk region

The Russian government has condemned the incursion as an extensive provocation

  • August 19, 2024
Ukrainian air forces have attacked another key bridge over the Seym River in Russia’s Kursk region on Sunday, August, 18. 

As per Reuters, this strike further delay the supply routes for Russian forces opposing Ukraine's advance. 

Since the start of their unexpected assault across the border on August 6, Ukrainian forces have reportedly captured over 80 settlements across 1,150 square kilometers in Kursk, marking the largest invasion of Russia since World War Two. 

Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine’s air force commander, underscored the impact of these strikes, noting on Telegram that the destruction of the bridge will seriously disrupt Russian logistics.  

The Russian government has condemned the incursion as an extensive provocation and promised a powerful response in return. 

Additionally, this bridge is the second to be attacked by Ukraine since Friday. Military analysts had spotted three key bridges in the area supporting Russian forces, with two now either destroyed or heavily damaged. 

