Ferris wheel gondolas catch fire at Leipzig Music festival, causalities reported

Leipzig, Germany faced yet another setback after two gondolas on a Ferris wheel caught fire on August 18, 2024!
A fire started in one gondola and spread to another 'spinning wildly.'
"We were about 100 to 150 metres away and wanted to go to the next concert and then we saw that it was burning brightly and that some people were still on the Ferris wheel," an onlooker sheds light.
The insider added, "It was just a crazy moment, just to witness it. And then the Ferris wheel started going completely wild, it started spinning wildly while there still were some people inside and it was still burning. It was intense."
At least 23 people have been injured in wake of the recent events.
Police officials examining the case also informed, "First responders and at least four police officers were being examined in hospital for possible smoke inhalation but that their injuries were reportedly mild."
"There is no information about the cause of the fire right now. The criminal investigators are on the scene and are investigating the cause of the fire and will also summon an arson investigator. The area of the fire is blocked off for the moment," said Leipzig police Department spokesperson Josephin Sader.
It is pertinent to mention that the fire started around 9pm local time at the city's Indie- rock Highfield Festival in the eastern Germany.
Organisers noted that 30,000 people attended the event with no idea that a fire would break out and claim lives.