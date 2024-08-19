Donald Trump’s AI-generated Taylor Swift endorsement EXPOSED as fake

Donald Trump is once again in hot water after his Taylor Swift endorsement was exposed to be AI-generated!
The Republican presidential nominee took to his Truth Social handle on Sunday, August 18, to repost AI-generated images, wrongly asserting that Taylor Swift and her passionate fanbase are backing his election campaign.
This happens even though Swift has publicly thrashed Trump before.
The repost included a carousel of altered images that featured women dressed in “Swifties For Trump” T-shirts.
“SHOCK: After the cancellation of the Taylor Swift concert being targeted by terrorists, Swifties have determined they want a strong leader in the White House. The Swifties for Trump movement is real,” read the caption of the fake image.
Among the fabricated photos was a snap of the 14-time Grammy winner with the message reading, “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.”
“I accept,” wrote the Republican candidate as he reposted the fake post, which was clearly labeled “Satire.”
Several of the netizens dropped their views on this news.
"Using AI as a presidential candidate to spread false information is absolutely insane," criticized one.
Another wrote, "Dude loves to stay in court," meanwhile the third hilariously commented, "Who is gonna break it to him that most fans are under the legal age for voting."
Previously, the former president also used other renowned celebrities’ works unauthorized, including the legendary singer Celine Dion.
However, Dion shattered down the claims by issuing a public statement that revealed her song usage as unauthorized, and she, in no case, endorses Trump and his campaign.