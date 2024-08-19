Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats

As the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia intensifies, Ukrainian authorities have recently ordered the evacuation of a key town of Pokrovsk, in the Donbas region.
As per BBC, this comes as Russian forces continue to advance in eastern Ukraine.
Pokrovsk is a strategically important town, serving as one of Ukraine's main defensive strongholds and a critical logistical hub for Kyiv's forces on the eastern front.
Donetsk region Governor Vadym Filashkin reported that over 53,000 people, including nearly 4,000 children, remain in the town.
Authorities decided to forcibly evacuate children and their parents or guardians due to the increasing threat.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukrainian forces are making progress in their incursion into Russia's Kursk region, achieving their goals and adding more Russian prisoners of war to their "exchange fund."
Recently Ukrainian air forces have attacked key bridge over the Seym River in Russia’s Kursk region on Sunday.
In addition to this, Ukraine claims to have seized nearly 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory since its attack on 6 August, compared to Russia's gain of about 1,175 square kilometers between January and July.