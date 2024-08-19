Benjamin Netanyahu calls Blinken talks 'positive' as ceasefire hopes grow

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently on his 9th visit to Israel for ceasefire talks.
As per BBC, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described his three-hour long meeting with Blinken as "positive.”
Meanwhile, Netanyahu's office issued a statement that reads, "The prime minister reiterated Israel's commitment to the latest American proposal regarding the release of our hostages - taking into account Israel's security needs, which he insists on firmly."
Earlier, Blinken met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, stressing that this could be the "best and last chance" to secure a ceasefire and a deal for the release of hostages in Gaza.
The US remains hopeful for a ceasefire deal following recent talks in Doha, but Hamas has downplayed these claims, pointing to unresolved issues like the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.
The negotiations are based on a revised US proposal aimed at closing the gap between Israel and Hamas, with hopes for a deal soon.
However, both Israeli and Hamas leaders remain skeptical, each accusing the other of blocking progress.
Recently US President Joe Biden stated that a deal is "closer than ever before".
To note, Gaza's health ministry, controlled by Hamas, reports over 40,000 deaths in the territory since the conflict began.