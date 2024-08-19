World

Benjamin Netanyahu calls Blinken talks 'positive' as ceasefire hopes grow

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently on his 9th visit to Israel for ceasefire talks

  • by Web Desk
  • August 19, 2024
Benjamin Netanyahu calls Blinken talks positive as ceasefire hopes grow
Benjamin Netanyahu calls Blinken talks 'positive' as ceasefire hopes grow

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently on his 9th visit to Israel for ceasefire talks.

As per BBC, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described his three-hour long meeting with Blinken as "positive.”

Meanwhile, Netanyahu's office issued a statement that reads, "The prime minister reiterated Israel's commitment to the latest American proposal regarding the release of our hostages - taking into account Israel's security needs, which he insists on firmly."

Earlier, Blinken met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, stressing that this could be the "best and last chance" to secure a ceasefire and a deal for the release of hostages in Gaza.

The US remains hopeful for a ceasefire deal following recent talks in Doha, but Hamas has downplayed these claims, pointing to unresolved issues like the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

The negotiations are based on a revised US proposal aimed at closing the gap between Israel and Hamas, with hopes for a deal soon.

However, both Israeli and Hamas leaders remain skeptical, each accusing the other of blocking progress.

Recently US President Joe Biden stated that a deal is "closer than ever before".

To note, Gaza's health ministry, controlled by Hamas, reports over 40,000 deaths in the territory since the conflict began.

‘Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel announces breast cancer battle

‘Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel announces breast cancer battle
Taylor Swift breaks silence on Donald Trump's AI-generated endorsement

Taylor Swift breaks silence on Donald Trump's AI-generated endorsement
Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed enjoy romantic getaway in Switzerland

Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed enjoy romantic getaway in Switzerland
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats

Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats

World News

Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
UK tech giant Mike Lynch and family missing after yacht sinks off Sicily
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Donald Trump’s AI-generated Taylor Swift endorsement EXPOSED as fake
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Kamala Harris looking for 4 things at Democratic National Convention
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan eyes Oxford chancellor role amid legal battle
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Bayesian yacht Sinks off Sicily with one dead and six missing
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Blinken stresses ceasefire talks as potential last chance for hostage rescue
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Ferris wheel gondolas catch fire at Leipzig Music festival, causalities reported
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Earthquake triggers volcano eruption in Russia’s Far East, scientists warn of stronger one
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Akron police release chaotic bodycam footage of party mass shooting
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Antony Blinken’s high-stakes visit to Israel aims to secure Gaza ceasefire
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Another major bridge destroyed by Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk region