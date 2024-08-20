Police release shocking bodycam video of rioters attacking officers in Staffordshire

Newly released bodycam and drone footage reveals the shocking moment riots erupted in Staffordshire after Southport stabbing incident.
The distressing videos show a hostile throwing objects at the officers in Hanley on Saturday, August 3, 2024.
Additional footage highlights the intense confrontations faced by police in Tamworth a day after the Holiday Inn Express Hotel was attacked by angry protestors.
In one of the clips from Staffordshire Police, officers can be seen drawing a defensive line on Hanley’s Town Road, using shields to protect themselves from the objects thrown by rioters.
While another shows the crowd outside the Potteries Centre, where officers are taunted with obscene gestures.
The video also features the aftermath of PD Vixen’s injury after the police dog was hit on the head by a brick.
The bodycam video further revealed the moment several suspects were detained and taken away in handcuffs.
These videos were released as Staffordshire Police continue their crackdown on those responsible for the unrest.
Meanwhile, the Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison of Staffordshire Police has strongly condemned the violent actions, stating, "Communities in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire were subject to scenes of senseless thuggery earlier this month.”
"Officers and police dogs were pelted with missiles including fireworks, rocks, and full beer cans as large groups of people targeted buildings and tried to hurt people,” he added.
The officer continued, "We are really proud of the officers' brave efforts to protect the public in times of need.”
"Those involved in these senseless acts have been captured on drone footage, CCTV, and bodycam. We are coming for you and we will seek the toughest of punishment possible through the courts,” he noted.
The historic riots all over the UK occurred after the Southport stabbing incident at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop, which claimed the life of three little girls.