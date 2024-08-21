Sports

England to honor cricket legend Graham Thorpe in Sri Lanka test match

Graham Thorpe died by suicide earlier this month

  • August 21, 2024
England will honour the late Graham Thorpe during their first Test against Sri Lanka.

On Aug 21, both teams will have a test match at Old Trafford.

Earlier this month, Graham passed away due to suicide after suffering from anxiety and depression.

Ollie Pope, who replaced Ben Stokes as captain during the first Test, has confirmed that England will pay tribute to the late prayer.

He said on Tuesday, "We'll have our black armbands on throughout the course of the game and there'll be a tribute to him before. It's hurt a lot of people in that changing room. He was a great man. I probably had two or three years playing with him as a batting coach. I really admired him.”

The late cricketer represented England in 182 international matches including 100 Tests and 82 ODIs.

Players list:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando.

England: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matt Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

Babar Azam set to enter 4000 club with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
ICC moves 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup from Bangladesh to UAE amid unrest
Cristiano Ronaldo plans shocking comeback to Manchester United?
Greg Barclay to step down as ICC chairperson in November
Steve Smith breaks silence on retirement plans: ‘No intentions of retiring’
Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner shine bright at Cincinnati Open finals
Australian Olympian Matt Richardson joins Great Britain's sprint squad
PCB boots ‘unfit’ Aamir Jamal from Pakistan Test squad
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese shatter WNBA records in standout rookie seasons
John Obi-Mike requests Chelsea to sign new ‘top striker’
Ferrari's Frederic Vasseur reveals unique strategy for Dutch GP
Brentford excludes Ivan Toney from squad as transfer rumors heat up