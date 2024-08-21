England to honor cricket legend Graham Thorpe in Sri Lanka test match

England will honour the late Graham Thorpe during their first Test against Sri Lanka.
On Aug 21, both teams will have a test match at Old Trafford.
Earlier this month, Graham passed away due to suicide after suffering from anxiety and depression.
Ollie Pope, who replaced Ben Stokes as captain during the first Test, has confirmed that England will pay tribute to the late prayer.
He said on Tuesday, "We'll have our black armbands on throughout the course of the game and there'll be a tribute to him before. It's hurt a lot of people in that changing room. He was a great man. I probably had two or three years playing with him as a batting coach. I really admired him.”
The late cricketer represented England in 182 international matches including 100 Tests and 82 ODIs.
Players list:
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando.
England: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matt Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.