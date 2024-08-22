Tim Walz accepts VP nomination: 'Never underestimate a public school teacher'

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Kamala Harris running mate, has officially accepted the Democratic nomination for the vice president.
According to CNN, Walz accepted the nomination on Wednesday, August 21, day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.
He said, “It's the honour of my life to accept your nomination for vice president of the United States. What all, we're all here tonight for one beautiful, simple reason. We love this country.”
Walz sketched his early life and humble beginnings in a small Nebraska town, where he was raised in a middle-class family.
Describing his experience of teaching students who motivated him to get into politics, he said, “They saw in me what I had hoped to instill in them: a commitment to the common good, an understanding that we're all in this together, and the belief that a single person can make a real difference for their neighbours.”
Moreover, Walz also reflected on running for Congress in a red district as a Democrat and told the crowd, “Never underestimate a public school teacher."
Walz Got Emotional During DNC Speech
One of the most emotional moments of the convention was when Walz recalled his family struggles with infertility.
The emotional governor described, “If you've never experienced the hell that is infertility, I guarantee you know someone who has... Hope, Gus, and Gwen, you are my entire world, and I love you."
Walz's entire family was shown crying and getting emotional as he talked about it.
Additionally, other notable speakers of the DNC thid night included, former President Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.