World

Tim Walz accepts VP nomination: 'Never underestimate a public school teacher'

Democrat nominee got emotional while talking about fertility treatment

  • by Web Desk
  • August 22, 2024


Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Kamala Harris running mate, has officially accepted the Democratic nomination for the vice president.

According to CNN, Walz accepted the nomination on Wednesday, August 21, day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.

He said, “It's the honour of my life to accept your nomination for vice president of the United States. What all, we're all here tonight for one beautiful, simple reason. We love this country.”

Walz sketched his early life and humble beginnings in a small Nebraska town, where he was raised in a middle-class family.

Describing his experience of teaching students who motivated him to get into politics, he said, “They saw in me what I had hoped to instill in them: a commitment to the common good, an understanding that we're all in this together, and the belief that a single person can make a real difference for their neighbours.”

Moreover, Walz also reflected on running for Congress in a red district as a Democrat and told the crowd, “Never underestimate a public school teacher."

Walz Got Emotional During DNC Speech

One of the most emotional moments of the convention was when Walz recalled his family struggles with infertility.

The emotional governor described, “If you've never experienced the hell that is infertility, I guarantee you know someone who has... Hope, Gus, and Gwen, you are my entire world, and I love you."

Walz's entire family was shown crying and getting emotional as he talked about it.

Additionally, other notable speakers of the DNC thid night included, former President Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Coldplay sings 'Love Story' in Vienna after Taylor Swift cancels show

Coldplay sings 'Love Story' in Vienna after Taylor Swift cancels show
Cardi B hits back at haters over 'dumb' criticism amid pregnancy

Cardi B hits back at haters over 'dumb' criticism amid pregnancy
Tim Walz accepts VP nomination: 'Never underestimate a public school teacher'

Tim Walz accepts VP nomination: 'Never underestimate a public school teacher'
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute

Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute

World News

Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
Investigation reveals truth behind Iran’s late President Raisi's helicopter crash
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
Sicily yacht sinking: 5 more bodies discovered, death toll rises to 6
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
Pakistan arrests suspect for spreading fake news on Southport stabbing attack
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
Sicily tragedy: Two bodies recovered from sunken yacht
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
Ukraine votes for joining ICC to seek justice from Russia
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
Argentina quarantines cargo ship over suspected MPox case
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
Narendra Modi all set to make history as first Indian PM to visit Ukraine
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol puts company’s future at stake with major move
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
Michelle Obama blasts Donald Trump for his ‘narrow view’ in fiery DNC speech
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
35 Pakistani pilgrims die in Iran after horrific bus crash