UK sees major drop in visas for health staff and student dependants

The United Kingdom saw a major reduction in visas given to foreign health and care staff, as well as family members of international students, on Thursday, August 22.
As per Reuters, this is due to restrictions set by the previous Conservative government to lower net migration.
Migration has been a key issue in the British political system for a long time.
Last year, former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak aimed to reduce the influx of foreign care staff and students into the UK, including limiting post-graduate students from bringing their family members.
In the year ending in June, the UK issued 89,095 visas for health and care workers, a 26% drop from the previous year.
From April to June, the number of these visas granted fell by 81% compared to the same period last year.
As per the outlet, the previous government’s tighter visa policies included raising salary requirements and restricting care workers from bringing family members.
The total number of visas granted to international students at British universities was 432,225 for the year ending in June, a 13% decrease from the previous year.
Additionally, visas for dependants of international students dropped by 81% to 11,675 in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.