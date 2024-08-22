World

UK sees major drop in visas for health staff and student dependants

Migration has been a key issue in the British political system for a long time

  • by Web Desk
  • August 22, 2024
The United Kingdom saw a major reduction in visas given to foreign health and care staff, as well as family members of international students, on Thursday, August 22.

As per Reuters, this is due to restrictions set by the previous Conservative government to lower net migration.

Last year, former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak aimed to reduce the influx of foreign care staff and students into the UK, including limiting post-graduate students from bringing their family members.

In the year ending in June, the UK issued 89,095 visas for health and care workers, a 26% drop from the previous year.

From April to June, the number of these visas granted fell by 81% compared to the same period last year.

As per the outlet, the previous government’s tighter visa policies included raising salary requirements and restricting care workers from bringing family members.

The total number of visas granted to international students at British universities was 432,225 for the year ending in June, a 13% decrease from the previous year.

Additionally, visas for dependants of international students dropped by 81% to 11,675 in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.

World News

Afghanistan’s Taliban government names first official ambassador to UAE
Body of UK tech giant Mike Lynch found in Sicily yacht wreck
Vladimir Putin wins hearts with surprising gesture towards Muslims in viral video
Joe Biden urges Benjamin Netanyahu to secure immediate Gaza ceasefire deal
Tim Walz accepts VP nomination: 'Never underestimate a public school teacher'
Investigation reveals truth behind Iran’s late President Raisi's helicopter crash
Sicily yacht sinking: 5 more bodies discovered, death toll rises to 6
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Pakistan arrests suspect for spreading fake news on Southport stabbing attack
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Sicily tragedy: Two bodies recovered from sunken yacht