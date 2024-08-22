Emmanuel Macron to visit Serbia this month to discuss AI leadership

Sci-Tech

Serbia has emerged as a regional leader in AI research

  • by Web Desk
  • August 22, 2024
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Serbia later this month to discuss strengthening economic ties and Serbia's growing role in the AI sector.

As per several reports, Serbia has emerged as a regional leader in AI research and will chair the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence in 2025.

This initiative was founded by Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ensure the responsible development of AI.

As per the reports, during his visit from August 29-30, Macron will meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

The French presidency mentioned that their meeting will focus on Serbia's upcoming leadership in the AI partnership and France's plans to host an AI Action Summit in 2025.

This visit follows Serbia's recent deal with the European Union, which allows the EU reach to raw materials mined in Serbia.

Sci-Tech News

AI technology proves effective in early detection of bowel cancer
Elon Musk’s Neuralink hits milestone with second implant trial for paralyzed patients
India about to launch its first quantum computer
WhatsApp security features you need to enable now: Find out
Climate change blamed for Sicily yacht Sinking
Google launches anti-theft lock feature for Android phones
Elon Musk's Tesla gains relief as EU slashes proposed tariffs on Chinese EV imports
Pakistan’s internet faces major slowdown, possibly linked to new firewall measures
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Super Blue Moon leaves viewers in awe with unparalleled beauty: See
High-tech 'electric bandages' deliver 30% faster healing without costing a fortune
Age of Empires Mobile to debut on android and iOS this October