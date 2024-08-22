Emmanuel Macron to visit Serbia this month to discuss AI leadership

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Serbia later this month to discuss strengthening economic ties and Serbia's growing role in the AI sector.
As per several reports, Serbia has emerged as a regional leader in AI research and will chair the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence in 2025.
This initiative was founded by Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ensure the responsible development of AI.
As per the reports, during his visit from August 29-30, Macron will meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
The French presidency mentioned that their meeting will focus on Serbia's upcoming leadership in the AI partnership and France's plans to host an AI Action Summit in 2025.
This visit follows Serbia's recent deal with the European Union, which allows the EU reach to raw materials mined in Serbia.