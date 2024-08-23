Harris’ DNC speech key moments: From anniversary wish to Trump critique

US vice president Kamala Harris formally accepted presidential nomination on the final night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.
It was one of the highest moments of Harris’ political career, as she became the first Asian American Black woman to lead a major-party ticket.
In front of a packed cheering crowd at the Chicago Bulls’ home arena, the vice president delivered her speech.
Here are some key moments from Harris speech DNC final day speech:
Kamala Harris Wishes Husband Doug Emhoff a Happy Anniversary
Harris began her speech with a heartfelt anniversary wish for the husband, Doug Emhoff. She said, “Let me start by thanking my most incredible husband Doug for being an incredible partner to me and an incredible father to Cole and Ella. And happy anniversary, Dougie."
Kamala Harris Vows to Stand with Israel
The final day of the convention took place after the Harris campaign rejected the uncommitted movement’s key demand to add Palestinian speakers to the convention.
The vice president talked about the topic that was looming over the convention, saying, “Let me be clear. I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself, and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself. Because the people of Israel must never again face the war that a terrorist organisation called Hamas caused on October 7.”
She further added, “At the same time, what has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating. So many innocent lives were lost. Desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety over and over again. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking.”
Kamala Harris Slams Donald Trump
The 59-year-old did not forget to criticise her opponent and Republican candidate Donald Trump during her fiery speech.
Calling him an ‘unserious man,’ she asserted, “The consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious. Consider not only the chaos and calamity of when he was in office but also the gravity of what has happened since he lost the last election.”
Harris also criticised the former president’s policies on immigration, reproductive rights, and foreign security.