Israeli Airstrikes in southern Lebanon kill six fighters and one child

Israel conducted airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Friday, August 23, leading to the deaths of at least six fighters and one child.
As per Reuters, Hezbollah responded by firing artillery and rockets into Israel.
Israeli attacks targeted the southern Lebanese towns of Mays al-Jabal and Tayr Harfa, killing four Hezbollah fighters.
The ongoing conflict between the Israeli military and Iran-backed Hezbollah has intensified alongside the Gaza war, with fears growing of a possible wider regional conflict.
In a separate strike on the village of Aita, about 14 km (nine miles) north of the border, Israeli forces killed Hezbollah fighter Mohammad Najem and a child.
The Israeli military stated that Najem was targeted because he was part of Hezbollah’s rocket and missile unit, and also hit two other Hezbollah fighters in the south.
To note, since the clashes began last October, more than 600 people have died in Lebanon, including over 400 Hezbollah fighters and more than 130 civilians.