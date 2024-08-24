World

UK PM Keir Starmer sends strong message of solidarity to Ukraine on Independence Day

UK PM Keir Starmer vowed to support Volodymyr Zelenskyy 'today and always'

  • August 24, 2024


Ukraine is celebrating its 33rd Independence Day today, marking the anniversary of its declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

As per Reuters, on this special occasion, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer sent an emotional video message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr Starmer vowed to support Volodymyr Zelenskyy “today and always.”

He said: "My message to all Ukrainians, whether on the front line or here in your second home in the UK, is crystal clear: we are with you today and always."

PM added, "That is what I told President Zelenskyy when he sat at our Cabinet table and where, on behalf of the British people, I outlined that it is not just the British government that’s behind Ukraine – it’s all of us."

"We are with you for as long as its takes. Slava Ukraini, (Glory to Ukraine!)," Mr Starmer further added.

Recently, Russia and Ukraine exchanged 115 prisoners of war on Saturday, August 24. 

This marks the first exchange since Ukraine launched a major attack on Russia's Kursk region on August 6.

