Telegram founder Pavel Durov arrested at French airport

The founder and CEO of the encrypted messaging app Telegram, Pavel Durov, has been arrested by French authorities at the airport.
According to Sky News, Durov was detained after his private jet landed at the Le Bourget airport outside Paris on Saturday, August 24 evening.
As per the local media outlets, BFMTV and TF1, the chief executive of Telegram was subject to the search warrant.
It was also reported that a Russian-born entrepreneur who got French nationality in 2021 will be investigated for the lack of moderation and user criminal activity on his app Telegram.
Meanwhile, the Telegram, French police, or interior ministry have not yet confirmed and commented on the reports.
Furthermore, Telegram is one of the most downloadable messaging apps in the world, and it is predicted that the app will have nearly one billion users within a year.
Telegram claims that it has more than 950 million monthly active users.
The strict focus on privacy made it popular in Russia and Ukraine, especially during the current period of conflict, when both Moscow and Kyiv officials are using the app regularly.