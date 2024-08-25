Bank of China president Liu Jin resigns from key positions

Bank of China (BOC) Vice Chairman and President Liu Jin resigned from his positions on Sunday, August 25.
As per Reuters, the bank cited personal reasons for his resignation.
The board has now appointed Chairman Ge Haijiao as the acting president.
Liu Jin, born in 1967, became the bank's president in April 2021. Prior to this, he served as president of China Everbright Bank from January 2020 to March 2021 and as vice president at China Development Bank from September 2018 to November 2019.
His resignation follows the departure of former BOC Chairman Liu Liange, who resigned in March 2023 and was subsequently investigated for corruption.
Liu Liange later pleaded guilty to accepting bribes totaling more than 121 million yuan, as part of China's intensified anti-corruption efforts in the financial industry.
Additionally, Liu Jin has also held key roles at the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, where he led the investment banking department and managed the Jiangsu provincial branch.