Netanyahu warns of future escalation as Israel-Hezbollah clashes intensify

The conflict between Israel and Hamas reaches to boiling point after a day of intensive exchange of fire.
According to Independent, after the largest day of attack since the beginning of the conflict in October 2023, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of future escalation.
Netanyahu warned in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “What happened today is not the end of the story. Hezbollah tried to attack the state of Israel early this morning with rockets. We instructed the (Israeli military) to carry out a powerful preemptive strike to remove the threat.”
He wrote, “The [Israeli military] destroyed thousands of short-range rockets, which were all intended to harm our citizens and our forces in the Galilee. In addition, the (military) intercepted all of the UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) that they sent to a strategic target in the centre of the country.”
The Israeli prime minister further added, “We are hitting Hezbollah with surprising blows. Three weeks ago we eliminated their chief of staff, and today we thwarted their attack.”
Moreover, the Israeli military said on Sunday, August 25, that it fired around 100 jets on Lebanon in ‘self-defense.’
The Iranian-backed militant group also fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel and called it the ‘first phase’ of retaliatory attacks for the assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr last month.