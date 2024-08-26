World

Netanyahu warns of future escalation as Israel-Hezbollah clashes intensify

  • by Web Desk
  • August 26, 2024
The conflict between Israel and Hamas reaches to boiling point after a day of intensive exchange of fire.

According to Independent, after the largest day of attack since the beginning of the conflict in October 2023, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of future escalation.

Netanyahu warned in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “What happened today is not the end of the story. Hezbollah tried to attack the state of Israel early this morning with rockets. We instructed the (Israeli military) to carry out a powerful preemptive strike to remove the threat.”

He wrote, “The [Israeli military] destroyed thousands of short-range rockets, which were all intended to harm our citizens and our forces in the Galilee. In addition, the (military) intercepted all of the UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) that they sent to a strategic target in the centre of the country.”

The Israeli prime minister further added, “We are hitting Hezbollah with surprising blows. Three weeks ago we eliminated their chief of staff, and today we thwarted their attack.”

Moreover, the Israeli military said on Sunday, August 25, that it fired around 100 jets on Lebanon in ‘self-defense.’

The Iranian-backed militant group also fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel and called it the ‘first phase’ of retaliatory attacks for the assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr last month.

World News

Israeli cabinet approves extra budget for evacuees amid conflict
Rohingya rage on 7th 'Genocide Day' as Myanmar's brutality continues
Shocking bodycam footage shows Florence deputy's fatal shooting of unarmed man
Canadian Conservative Party mistakenly featured Russian fighter jets in ad
China slams US action over 'trade restrictions' imposed on Chinese firms
Bank of China president Liu Jin resigns from key positions
Israel gear up for potential war against Hezbollah as launch biggest strike
Bangladesh deadly floods: Over 300,000 displaced seek emergency shelters
Israel strikes Lebanon in 'self--defense' after Hezbollah retaliation
Solingen stabbing: German police arrest 'real' suspect of attack
UK PM Keir Starmer sends strong message of solidarity to Ukraine on Independence Day
Zelensky's bold Independence Day claim says 'war has entered Russia'