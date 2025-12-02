White House releases Trump's 'perfectly normal' preventative MRI results

World

  • By Bushra Saleem
The White House has revealed details of Donald Trump's recent medical evaluation involving a scan of his cardiovascular system and abdomen.

According to Sky News, the 79-year-old underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan in October, which was confirmed in a memo from his doctor, Sean P Barbabella.

The White House physician wrote that the cardiovascular and abdominal imaging was "perfectly normal".

Dr Barbabella said, "The purpose of this imaging is preventive: to identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function. (There was) no evidence of arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels."

"The heart chambers are normal in size, the vessel walls appear smooth and health, and there are no signs of inflammation, or clotting," he added.

As for the abdominal imaging, he wrote that all major organs appear very healthy and well-perfused.

While speaking to reporters on Sunday, the US president said he didn't know what part of his body was examined but added, "It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it."

In 2022, Donald Trump described himself as "the healthiest president that's ever lived" but in July was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) after noticing "mild swelling" in his lower legs.

Concerns were also raised in July about photos which showed bruising on the back of Mr Trump's hand that had been covered with make-up.

