World

Harry Potter 'extremely' rare first edition signed by J.K. Rowling hits auction

More than 120 million copies of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' have been sold worldwide so far

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Harry Potter extremely rare first edition signed by J.K. Rowling hits auction
Harry Potter 'extremely' rare first edition signed by J.K. Rowling hits auction

A rare first edition of Harry Potter, personally signed by J.K Rowling and given to her friends shortly before the book's official release in June 1997 is now up for sale.

The author gifted the book to Deirdre and Gerry just 15 days before the first batch of 500 hardback copies of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone were published.

This early, personalized edition has made it a highly sought-after collector's item which is now valued £150,000.

The full inscription reads, "11.6.97, For Deirdre & Gerry, with love & thanks for everything, You-Know-Who. a.k.a. J.K. Rowling X."

Harry Potter extremely rare first edition signed by J.K. Rowling hits auction

Deirdre first became friends with Rowling's sister while training as a nurse and later she and Rowling became close friends.

Deirdre has owned this signed edition for 28 years but is now selling it through Sotheby's, a London-based auction house with the sale scheduled on December 11.

A Sotheby's spokesperson said in a statement, noting, "What distinguishes this copy is that it's inscribed by JK Rowling pre-publication. These are scarcely ever seen at auction and the estimate of £100,000-150,000 reflects the rarity factor."

This rare edition also contains printing mistakes like the phrase "one word" appearing twice on page 53.

Along with this, Rowling's names is printed as "Joanne Rowling" and there is also a printing error on the back cover which has a typo missing an "o" in "Philosopher's Stone."

More than 120 million copies of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone have been sold worldwide so far.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Rising social media use by children under five in UK sparks concerns

Rising social media use by children under five in UK sparks concerns
Out of 2.2 million children aged three to five, around 814,000 are estimated to be active users

Shein, Temu face US investigations over forced labour and unsafe practices

Shein, Temu face US investigations over forced labour and unsafe practices
Shein is under scrutiny for alleged forced labor, unsafe materials and misleading marketing

World's top 10 safest countries in 2025: See where your country ranks

World's top 10 safest countries in 2025: See where your country ranks
Here are the world’s top 10 countries with the highest security, peace and quality of life

Hong Kong leader John Lee vows 'justice’ after deadliest fire in decades

Hong Kong leader John Lee vows 'justice’ after deadliest fire in decades
Hong Kong’s one of the deadliest fire at the Wang Fuk Court housing complex killed 115

White House defends US attack on Venezuelan boat as lawful, cites self defense

White House defends US attack on Venezuelan boat as lawful, cites self defense
US Navy commander ordered second strike on alleged drug Venezuelan boat, killing survivors

White House releases Trump's 'perfectly normal' preventative MRI results

White House releases Trump's 'perfectly normal' preventative MRI results
US President Donald Trump undergoes MRI scans during routine October physical

England's resident doctors plan five-day strike just before Christmas

England's resident doctors plan five-day strike just before Christmas
Thousands of doctors in England are set to go on strike again this month

Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations for 2025

Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations for 2025
Melania Trump kicks off her first holiday season back as First Lady with festive decorations

UK weather: Flood warnings issued across south Wales and England

UK weather: Flood warnings issued across south Wales and England
Heavy rain and flooding could bring a 'danger to life' for people in much of Wales

Hugh Wallace, renowned architect and TV presenter dies at 68

Hugh Wallace, renowned architect and TV presenter dies at 68
Wallace was an award-winning architect from Dublin who has earned professional honours for his architectural work

Oxford Dictionary names ‘rage bait’ as 2025 word of the year

Oxford Dictionary names ‘rage bait’ as 2025 word of the year
Cambridge, Oxford Dictionaries crown 'Parasocial', 'Rage Bait' as words of the year, reflecting Gen Z's digital lexicon

Musk warns against H-1B visa shutdown, calls it ‘very bad' for US

Musk warns against H-1B visa shutdown, calls it ‘very bad' for US
Elon Musk acknowledges ‘America benefited immensely from talented Indians’ amid H-1B visa debate