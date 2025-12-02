England's resident doctors plan five-day strike just before Christmas

England's resident doctors are preparing for a strike just before Christmas.
The strike comes after a five-day walkout last month which is due to the government failing to make credible jobs offer.
Officials warned that hospitals are expected to face heavy pressure from staff shortages.
Residents doctors, previously called junior doctors will stop working from 7am on December 17 to 7am on December 22.
Dr Jack Fletcher, chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) resident doctors committee (RDC), said in a statement, noting, "With the government failing to put forward a credible plan to fix the jobs crisis for resident doctors at the same time as pushing a real terms pay cut for them, we have no choice but to announce more strike dates," as per Sky News.
The statement added, "However, these do not need to go ahead. Gradually raising pay over a few years, and some common-sense fixes to the job security of our doctors, are well within the reach of this government."
Meanwhile, NHS Providers chief executive Daniel Elkeles described the move to strike again as "an inflammatory act by the BMA.
The BMA will hold a vote among resident doctors to decide whether to extend their strike mandate beyond January.
If approved, the strike authorization could last until August, with the ballot taking place from December 8 to February 2.