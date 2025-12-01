Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations for 2025

First Lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decorations for 2025 on Monday, December 1.
Her chosen theme for this year is Home Is Where the Heart Is, emphasizing warmth, family and the comforting spirit of the holiday season.
Melania's White House decorations include a tribute to the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
Additionally, this year’s tree honours Gold Star families, who have lost a loved one while serving in the military.
The statement from the White House reads, “In every community, we are lifted by simple acts of kindness that reflect the enduring American spirit of generosity, patriotism, and gratitude. These moments remind us that the heart of America is strong and that Home Is Where The Heart Is.”
This marks Melania's first holiday season back as First Lady. This year, the White House Christmas tree is in the Blue Room instead of its usual East Wing location due to renovation.
The East Room's Christmas decorations use red, white and blue colours with trees featuring golden eagle tree toppers, stars, roses and oak leaves to celebrate the upcoming America250 anniversary.
The decorations include heartfelt details such as "Be Best" ornaments and a Lego portrait of the US President Donald Trump, 75 wreaths, 51 Christmas trees, over 700 feet of garland, more than 2,000 light strands, over 25,000 feet of ribbon, 2,800 gold stars, 10,000 butterflies and 120 pounds of gingerbread.
Thousands of people are expected to visit the White House for holiday tours, receptions and parties.