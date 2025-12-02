UK delays Chinese super embassy ruling again amid security tensions

The UK government has once again postponed its decision on the controversial Chinese super embassy in London.
The new ruling is now scheduled for January 20 instead of the originally planned December 10.
This delay comes as the Housing Secretary Steve Reed has requested an extra time to review new input from the Foreign Office and Home Office regarding the proposed Chinese embassy.
Reed has already postponed the embassy decision once because he felt he didn’t have enough time to review the details.
Before him, the decision had also been delayed by the former Housing Secretary, Angela Rayner.
Luke de Pulford, executive director of IPAC, told Sky News, "This is the third delay, and entirely of the government's own making. Residents and dissidents have endured months of dithering as the government tries to choose between UK national security and upsetting Beijing."
The newest postponement happened shortly after Sir Keir Starmer stated that China presents serious national security risks to the UK.
He also said that the government must stop changing its approach towards China and instead handle the relationship with Beijing in steady and focused way.