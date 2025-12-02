US could see more travel bans following Kristi Noem proposal

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is calling for a travel ban on multiple countries following a meeting with the President Donald Trump.
She claims on social media that these countries are "flooding" the United States with criminals and individuals she described as "killers, leaches and entitlement junkies."
The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump had previously imposed a travel ban on third world countries and Noem's recommendation would expand it to more nations.
However, it is still unknown which countries would be affected or when the ban might start.
Noem's additions would expand that list to about 30 total countries, multiple US officials told CBS News, the BBC's US partner.
Her remarks about a travel ban came shortly after two National Guard members were shot in Washington DC.
She also noted on social media that 100,000 Afghan nationals entered the US under Biden-era Operation Allies Welcome program and said that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) would improve the vetting process for such arrivals.
Afterwards, both Trump and DHS shared Noem's social media post about the proposed travel ban.