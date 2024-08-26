Sports

Shaheen Afridi pens heartwarming note on arrival of son: ‘Life just got better’

  by Web Desk
  • August 26, 2024
Shaheen Afridi shared a first glimpse of his son with a heartfelt note on social media.

The former Pakistani T20 captain finally officially announced the arrival of his son, Aliyaar Afridi.

Shaheen took to his Instagram to share a heartwarming picture and an emotional note for his son and wife, Ansha Afridi.

He wrote, “This moment changes everything! My heart is full, and my life just got a whole lot better. 24/08/2024 will always be special to us. Welcome to the world, my son, Aliyaar Afridi.”

Shaheed expresses deep gratitude to his beloved wife, saying, “I will forever be thankful to my wife for all the pain and sufferings she had to endure. She is literally the support system of our little family.”

The 24-year-old also thanked his fans and followers for the wishes as he penned, “I am grateful for all the lovely wishes and prayers coming our way. Remember my little family in your prayers.”


The much-awaited, overwhelming post from the cricketer quickly got everyone's attention, and fans flooded the comment section with their heartiest wishes and prayers.

The ‘youngest grandfather’ Shahid Afridi and fellow cricketer and Lahore Qalandars partner, Harris Rauf, also extended their prayer.

A user wrote, “May Allah bless you,” and the other commented, "Congratulations, Shaheen and Ansha.”

Sports News

David Beckham, Tom Brady meet ‘greatest’ Lionel Messi at Inter Miami game
Jannik Sinner breaks silence of doping controversy: ‘Very tough time’
Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘SIUU’ celebration takes spotlight as Alcaraz mimic the iconic move
Bangladesh writes history with maiden Test win against Pakistan
Fatima Sana named as new captain of Pakistan women's team for T20 World Cup
Shaheen Afridi celebrates son's birth with heartfelt on-field celebration
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz react to Jannik Sinner’s doping controversy
Lando Norris takes pole position from Max Verstappen at Dutch GP qualifying
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the thought behind naming his YouTube channel ‘UR’
World Champion Kyren Wilson set to face Judd Trump in Xi'an Grand Prix final
Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha blessed with baby boy