Shaheen Afridi pens heartwarming note on arrival of son: ‘Life just got better’

Shaheen Afridi shared a first glimpse of his son with a heartfelt note on social media.
The former Pakistani T20 captain finally officially announced the arrival of his son, Aliyaar Afridi.
Shaheen took to his Instagram to share a heartwarming picture and an emotional note for his son and wife, Ansha Afridi.
He wrote, “This moment changes everything! My heart is full, and my life just got a whole lot better. 24/08/2024 will always be special to us. Welcome to the world, my son, Aliyaar Afridi.”
Shaheed expresses deep gratitude to his beloved wife, saying, “I will forever be thankful to my wife for all the pain and sufferings she had to endure. She is literally the support system of our little family.”
The 24-year-old also thanked his fans and followers for the wishes as he penned, “I am grateful for all the lovely wishes and prayers coming our way. Remember my little family in your prayers.”
The much-awaited, overwhelming post from the cricketer quickly got everyone's attention, and fans flooded the comment section with their heartiest wishes and prayers.
The ‘youngest grandfather’ Shahid Afridi and fellow cricketer and Lahore Qalandars partner, Harris Rauf, also extended their prayer.
A user wrote, “May Allah bless you,” and the other commented, "Congratulations, Shaheen and Ansha.”