Elon Musk’s SpaceX set to achieve milestone: First private citizen spacewalk

SpaceX is a few hours away from creating history by launching the ground-breaking first-ever private spacewalk mission.
According to Independent, Elon Musk’s space tech company will launch the Polaris Dawn mission on Tuesday, August 27 at 3:38 am local time (8:38 am BST) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.
The mission will be marked as the first private spacewalk mission in the world.
SpaceX announced that the mission ‘is designed to advance the future of spaceflight’ and to take people far from Earth than any human has ever travelled to in more than 50 years.
The space exploration technology company said in its mission objective, “During their multi-day mission to orbit, Dragon and the crew will endeavour to reach the highest Earth orbit ever flown since the Apollo program.”
It further stated, “This will also be the first time two SpaceX employees will be part of a human spaceflight crew, providing valuable insight to future missions on the road to making life multi-planetary.”
Moreover, the US billionaire Jared Isaacman will lead the self-funded mission on Tuesday. It is not the first time the billionaire has funded a space mission, as earlier in 2021 he financed a space mission for four people who spent three days in orbit around Earth.
The spacewalk will take place on the third day of a mission, in which Isaacman and fellow crew member Sarah Gillis will exit the craft, attached to the umbilical cord.