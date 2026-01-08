Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Will NASA end ISS Mission early due to crew health issue?

NASA evaluates whether the safest option is to bring the entire Crew 11 team back to Earth months before the schedule

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Will NASA end ISS Mission early due to crew health issue?
Will NASA end ISS Mission early due to crew health issue?

NASA may end an International Space Station (ISS) mission early due to an an early return of crew members from the space station after a medical issue affected one of four astronauts aboard the Crew-11 mission.

The unnamed astronaut is currently stable; however, the situation prompted NASA to cancel the spacewalk at the last minute.

Currently, the space agency is evaluating whether the safest option is to bring the entire Crew 11 team back to Earth months before the schedule. Three members of another crew would remain on board.

A NASA spokeswoman highlighted that safety is the only priority and that all options, including ending the mission ahead of schedule, are currently being reviewed.

However, the details regarding the illness remain under wraps.

Crew-11 includes NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.

The team launched to the ISS in August 2025 aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon and was likely to return by the end of February 2026 after getting replaced by another crew.

If Crew-11 returns early, the remaining astronauts include NASA’s Chris Williams and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud Sverchkov and Sergei Mikayev, would stay to contine the mission.

Space experts stated that all four Crew-11 members will expectedly return together instead of leaving one behind.

The ISS has medical equipment and communication systems that lets doctors on Earth to consult astronauts remotely.

Though an early comeback would delay some experiments, with the remaining crew focusing on essential maintenance until the launch of replacements.

OpenAI announces ChatGPT Health for users to ask wellness-related topics
OpenAI announces ChatGPT Health for users to ask wellness-related topics
Spotify brings real-time listening sharing and jam requests to messages
Spotify brings real-time listening sharing and jam requests to messages
WhatsApp rolls out member tags, text stickers, and event reminders
WhatsApp rolls out member tags, text stickers, and event reminders
Motorola announces Razr Fold with significant updates at CES 2026
Motorola announces Razr Fold with significant updates at CES 2026
CES 2026 showcases foldable phones, AI breakthroughs, and more
CES 2026 showcases foldable phones, AI breakthroughs, and more
Qualcomm, Samsung in discussions over 2nm chip deal
Qualcomm, Samsung in discussions over 2nm chip deal
CES 2026: AMD releases new AI PC processors for streamlined user experience
CES 2026: AMD releases new AI PC processors for streamlined user experience
Qualcomm launches Snapdragon X2 Plus range at CES 2026
Qualcomm launches Snapdragon X2 Plus range at CES 2026
CES 2026: Nvidia unveils DLSS 4.5 for improved gaming performance
CES 2026: Nvidia unveils DLSS 4.5 for improved gaming performance
JBL unveils three new earbuds: Release date, features revealed
JBL unveils three new earbuds: Release date, features revealed
WhatsApp makes stickers more accessible with new search filters
WhatsApp makes stickers more accessible with new search filters
Elon Musk hails Grok AI feature after women, minor sexual image controversy
Elon Musk hails Grok AI feature after women, minor sexual image controversy

Popular News

UK PM Keir Starmer calls on Elon Musk to tackle child abuse content on X

UK PM Keir Starmer calls on Elon Musk to tackle child abuse content on X
2 hours ago
Pokémon TCG ‘Perfect Order’ set launches March 27, 2026

Pokémon TCG ‘Perfect Order’ set launches March 27, 2026
an hour ago
Exercise found to ease long-term fatigue in colon cancer patients

Exercise found to ease long-term fatigue in colon cancer patients
2 hours ago