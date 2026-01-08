OpenAI announces ChatGPT Health for users to ask wellness-related topics

Sci-Tech
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

ChatGPT already has a community of over 230 million individuals who want to get health-related information every week

OpenAI announced ChatGPT Health, a feature that provides users a dedicated space to discuss health and wellness topics with ChatGPT.

The company stated that it already has a community of over 230 million individuals who are interested to get health-related information on the platform every week, underscoring heightened demand for wellness and medical guidance.

How ChatGPT Health works?

ChatGPT Health separates health conversations from user’s general chats, preventing personal medical context from appearing in unrelated interactions.

If users start discussing health topics outside the Health section, ChatGPT will prompt them to switch to the dedicated space.

However, the feature can still draw limited context from standard chats, such as recognising a user’s fitness background when discussing health goals.

The recently announced product will also incorporate personal health and wellness apps, including Function, Apple Health, and MyFitnessPal, enabling users to reference their own data.

Moreover, OpenAI highlighted that user's personal details, which they provide to ask questions, will remain private.

According to OpenAI's CEO of Apps Fidji Simo, the new feature is particularly designed to address challenges in healthcare, including limited access, increased prices, and other issues.

It’s worth mentioning that the ChatGPT manufacturer highlighted the risks of using the cutting-edge AI for health advice.

Large language models generate responses based on probability instead of verified truth and can generate misleading results.

As per OpenAI’s terms of service, the leading AI chatbot is not intended to diagnose and treat health related issues.

ChatGPT Health launch date

OpenAI’s recently announced feature will be accessible in the near future; however, the exact date remains unknown.

