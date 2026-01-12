Hrithik Roshan marks 52nd birthday with girlfriend Saba Azad, ex Sussanne

Hrithik Roshan celebrated his special day surrounded by his loved ones, including his girlfriend and ex-wife.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, January 11, the Krrish actor posted a carousel of photos from his 52nd birthday alongside a lengthy and heartwarming gratitude note for family, friends, and fans.
In the photos, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star can be seen celebrating his special day on a beach, enjoying a yacht ride, and cutting giant birthday cake while being surrounded by his close ones.
The photos also show Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad getting cozy to him as they indulged in the exciting getaway.
Joining Hrithik’s birthday party were his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, along with her boyfriend, Arslan Goni.
“Thank you world. Thank you my family. My friends , my fans .. to everyone who has taken the effort to message me, write to me , post about me, called me but didn't get thru , for everyone who put in a good word for me in their prayers yesterday, or didn't mind too much having me as a passing thought, or held me a little longer in a fleeting fancy,” penned the father of two.
He continued, “To all of you I want to say that it is nothing less than an absolute privilege and an honor to be alive to SHARE the same space as all of you on this earthrock , together shooting through space as we merry go round and round creating echoes that I'm sure will last for eternity!”
“Thank you for the love. 11th Jan 2026,” Hrithik concluded.
Hrithik Roshan shares two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan, with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.