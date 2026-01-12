Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Hrithik Roshan marks 52nd birthday with girlfriend Saba Azad, ex Sussanne

The ‘Krrish’ star offers glimpses into his 52nd birthday with girlfriend Saba Azad and ex-wife Sussanne Khan

  • By Sidra Khan
Hrithik Roshan marks 52nd birthday with girlfriend Saba Azad, ex Sussanne
Hrithik Roshan marks 52nd birthday with girlfriend Saba Azad, ex Sussanne

Hrithik Roshan celebrated his special day surrounded by his loved ones, including his girlfriend and ex-wife.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, January 11, the Krrish actor posted a carousel of photos from his 52nd birthday alongside a lengthy and heartwarming gratitude note for family, friends, and fans.

In the photos, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star can be seen celebrating his special day on a beach, enjoying a yacht ride, and cutting giant birthday cake while being surrounded by his close ones.

The photos also show Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad getting cozy to him as they indulged in the exciting getaway.

Joining Hrithik’s birthday party were his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, along with her boyfriend, Arslan Goni.

“Thank you world. Thank you my family. My friends , my fans .. to everyone who has taken the effort to message me, write to me , post about me, called me but didn't get thru , for everyone who put in a good word for me in their prayers yesterday, or didn't mind too much having me as a passing thought, or held me a little longer in a fleeting fancy,” penned the father of two.

He continued, “To all of you I want to say that it is nothing less than an absolute privilege and an honor to be alive to SHARE the same space as all of you on this earthrock , together shooting through space as we merry go round and round creating echoes that I'm sure will last for eternity!”

“Thank you for the love. 11th Jan 2026,” Hrithik concluded.

Hrithik Roshan shares two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan, with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set couple goals at Golden Globes red carpet
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set couple goals at Golden Globes red carpet
Emraan Hashmi on why films with 'toxic' heroes are a hit
Emraan Hashmi on why films with 'toxic' heroes are a hit
Karan Johar falls head over heels for Yami Gautam's 'Haq' performance
Karan Johar falls head over heels for Yami Gautam's 'Haq' performance
Ibrahim Ali Khan sends fans into a frenzy with mysterious movie tease
Ibrahim Ali Khan sends fans into a frenzy with mysterious movie tease
Aiman Khan turns heads with effortless style at dinner outing
Aiman Khan turns heads with effortless style at dinner outing
Alia Bhatt shares heartwarming update about her brand
Alia Bhatt shares heartwarming update about her brand
Deepika Padukone hosts warm fan event after cozy birthday getaway
Deepika Padukone hosts warm fan event after cozy birthday getaway
Salman Khan melts hearts with adorable photos of his Pet ‘Sukh’
Salman Khan melts hearts with adorable photos of his Pet ‘Sukh’
Akshay Kumar set to make cameo in Rani Mukerji’s ‘Oh My Goddess’
Akshay Kumar set to make cameo in Rani Mukerji’s ‘Oh My Goddess’
Kriti Sanon pens emotional note as sis Nupur ties knot with Stebin Ben
Kriti Sanon pens emotional note as sis Nupur ties knot with Stebin Ben
Saboor Aly celebrates 'Faaslay' director Fahim Burney's birthday in style
Saboor Aly celebrates 'Faaslay' director Fahim Burney's birthday in style
Prashant Tamang, ‘Indian Idol 3’ winner, dies at 43 from shocking cause
Prashant Tamang, ‘Indian Idol 3’ winner, dies at 43 from shocking cause

Popular News

US Justice Department opens criminal probe into Fed chair Jerome Powell

US Justice Department opens criminal probe into Fed chair Jerome Powell
4 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan marks 52nd birthday with girlfriend Saba Azad, ex Sussanne

Hrithik Roshan marks 52nd birthday with girlfriend Saba Azad, ex Sussanne
2 hours ago
Emma Stone’s recent appearance fuels plastic surgery rumours

Emma Stone’s recent appearance fuels plastic surgery rumours
2 hours ago