Emma Stone’s recent appearance fuels plastic surgery rumours

Emma Stone has become a centre of attention for all the wrong reasons as her recent appearance at this year’s Golden Globe Awards sparked speculation about possible cosmetic procedures.
The 37-year-old actress, as reported by Daily Mail, made a ravishing entry with at the red carpet of the annual award ceremony where she was nominated for Best Actress for movie, Bugonia.
Donning a butter yellow skirt and top, Stone's noticeably taut face did not go unnoticed as a London-based aesthetics doctor, Dr. Jonny Betteridge, noting major changes.
The plastic surgeon believed that she might have undergone procedures like a brow lift, mid-face lift, or eyelid surgery.
According to the doctor, the La La Land actress’ face looks "more defined and facelifted".
He noted that her brows are now higher with more visible eyelids, with an almond-like eye shape.
However, her fans believe the Bugonia star has gone for a Botox or maybe fillers with one Reddit user believing Stone got a "nose job [and] fillers” and another one casually asked, 'Did she do some procedure on her face or is [it] the make up?'
This is not the first time that the actress has found herself surrounded by such cosmetic procedures as her "new face" controversy kicked off in September 2025 when she posed for a photo alongside Blackpink's Lisa at Paris Fashion Week.
On the professional front, Emma Stone is co-producing a Miss Piggy movie with Jennifer Lawrence.