Russia's massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine kills five, disrupts power

Ukraine faces heavy assault as Russia launches 200 missiles and drones

  • by Web Desk
  • August 26, 2024
The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is intensifying as Russia launched around 200 missiles and drones at Ukraine on Monday, August 26.

As a result of the attack, five people were killed, and energy facilities across the country faced significant difficulties, as per Reuters.

Meanwhile, Poland, a neighboring NATO member, reported that a drone had likely entered its airspace.

As per the outlet, Monday's missile and drone assault was Russia's most intense in weeks.

Officials noted that the strikes targeted power and other critical infrastructure in at least 10 regions.

Since March, Russia has significantly increased its attacks on Ukraine's power grid, which Kyiv believes is an attempt to weaken the system ahead of the winter, when electricity and heating are most needed.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the attack as one of the largest combined strikes, saying, "It was one of the biggest combined strikes. More than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred Shahed drones. And like most previous Russian strikes, this one is just as sneaky, targeting critical civilian infrastructure."

Meanwhile, neighboring Moldova, which shares a power grid with Ukraine, reported minor disruptions to its electricity supply

