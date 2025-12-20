Entertainment
Sabrina Carpenter recalls wholesome Eras Tour moments with Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter has opened up about her wholesome experience performing with music icon Taylor Swift during Eras Tour.

In episode 4 of Taylor’s The End of an Era docuseries on Disney+, the Short n' Sweet hitmaker can be seen rehearsing to perform a mash-up of Espresso, Is It Over Now? and Please Please Please at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans in October 2024.

Sabrina said, "Okay, I felt like a real big idiot, ‘cause the first time you sent me the first version, which was so genius, it didn’t process that the ‘takeout coffee’ line really fits with ‘Espresso’ until I literally was in the car on the way here.”

The American singer added, "I was like, ‘She’s so smart.’ But yeah, that was a big blonde moment for me. It took me a day."

Meanwhile, Taylor appreciated Sabrina and her chart topping albums in the docuseries.

The 14-time Grammy winner praised, "Sabrina is just like a shooting star. She’s so smart, she knows exactly how to entertain people in the way that they want, in the moment that she’s in. She’s just like battling herself for No. 1 on the charts all summer.”

Sabrina has also been featured on the title track of Taylor's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

To note, the final two episodes of the docuseries will hit Disney+ on December 23.

