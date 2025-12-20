Trending
Aryan Khan wins Best Debut Director Award, credits Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan
Aryan Khan, making his much-anticipated directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix, received widespread acclaim for his vision, humour, and creative acumen.

Behind the scenes videos from the set capture him in action - guiding scenes, interacting with the cast, and bringing his focus and flair to every moment.

In under 24 hours, the series found itself on the #1 spot on Netflix India, quickly showcasing how Aryan Khan’s vision has found instant resonance with audiences and sparked conversations across the country.

At a recently held award ceremony, the new director in town won his first award for his debut and this is what he had to say on the stage while accepting the trophy.

He said, “First of all, I would like to thank my cast, crew and Netflix who trusted a first-time director so much and worked with me with so much love, hard work and enthusiasm."

