Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Travis Kelce confirms playing Chiefs' final games amid retirement rumors

Travis Kelce reveals his Chiefs future plans as Mahomes' injury sparks retirement speculations

  • By Bushra Saleem
Travis Kelce confirms playing Chiefs final games amid retirement rumors
Travis Kelce confirms playing Chiefs' final games amid retirement rumors

Travis Kelce has confirmed his participation in the Kansas City Chiefs’ remaining games of the season after retirement speculations.

Speculations regarding Kelce’s retirement sparked after the season-ending injury of the Chiefs’ key player and quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes tore his ACL during the Chiefs’ December 14 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers that ended the Kansas-based team’s last chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Despite the team's first playoff heartbreak in almost a decade, the star tight end Kelce has confirmed that he will play the remaining three games with the team and give his best in these final games while remaining tight-lipped about his retirement plans.

After Friday’s training session, he said, “It's just integrity, man. I signed up to be a chief, and I love doing what I do. I know I've been dreaming of being in these moments and playing for an NFL team since I was a kid.”

“Getting back to that will give you more motivation than you could ever need. That's just how you need to go about work, whether you're in the [playoff] race or not. I'm going to make sure these guys know I'm out there giving them everything I've got,” the 36-year-old added.

The NFL star for 13 years, these three games could be the last with the team.

The Chiefs will face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, and will play the last game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders on January 4, 2026.

Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor Misfits Boxing: What’s prize money?

Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor Misfits Boxing: What’s prize money?
‘Anthony Joshua knocks Jake Paul out!’ internet erupts after showdown

‘Anthony Joshua knocks Jake Paul out!’ internet erupts after showdown
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Fans face fines despite Netflix subscription

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Fans face fines despite Netflix subscription
Pep Guardiola hits back at repeated questions about Manchester City future

Pep Guardiola hits back at repeated questions about Manchester City future
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off jaw-dropping shredded physique at 40

Cristiano Ronaldo shows off jaw-dropping shredded physique at 40
Rory McIlroy teases 'ambitious' future plans after historic 2025 season

Rory McIlroy teases 'ambitious' future plans after historic 2025 season
Ferrari reveals launch date for 2026 Formula 1 car

Ferrari reveals launch date for 2026 Formula 1 car
Nikola Jokić breaks NBA history for most assists by center

Nikola Jokić breaks NBA history for most assists by center

Los Angeles Rams' Nacua apologises after controversial touchdown dance

Los Angeles Rams' Nacua apologises after controversial touchdown dance
Greg Biffle’s private jet crashes at North Carolina airport

Greg Biffle’s private jet crashes at North Carolina airport
Mohamed Salah honoured with special-edition Adidas F50 football boots

Mohamed Salah honoured with special-edition Adidas F50 football boots
World’s tallest college basketball player Olivier Rioux breaks records with historic dunk

World’s tallest college basketball player Olivier Rioux breaks records with historic dunk

Popular News

Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah beam in first wedding snap as newlyweds

Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah beam in first wedding snap as newlyweds
9 minutes ago
Travis Kelce confirms playing Chiefs' final games amid retirement rumors

Travis Kelce confirms playing Chiefs' final games amid retirement rumors
49 minutes ago
Sabrina Carpenter recalls wholesome Eras Tour moments with Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter recalls wholesome Eras Tour moments with Taylor Swift
3 hours ago