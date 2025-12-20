Travis Kelce confirms playing Chiefs' final games amid retirement rumors

Travis Kelce has confirmed his participation in the Kansas City Chiefs’ remaining games of the season after retirement speculations.
Speculations regarding Kelce’s retirement sparked after the season-ending injury of the Chiefs’ key player and quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes tore his ACL during the Chiefs’ December 14 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers that ended the Kansas-based team’s last chances of qualifying for the playoffs.
Despite the team's first playoff heartbreak in almost a decade, the star tight end Kelce has confirmed that he will play the remaining three games with the team and give his best in these final games while remaining tight-lipped about his retirement plans.
After Friday’s training session, he said, “It's just integrity, man. I signed up to be a chief, and I love doing what I do. I know I've been dreaming of being in these moments and playing for an NFL team since I was a kid.”
“Getting back to that will give you more motivation than you could ever need. That's just how you need to go about work, whether you're in the [playoff] race or not. I'm going to make sure these guys know I'm out there giving them everything I've got,” the 36-year-old added.
The NFL star for 13 years, these three games could be the last with the team.
The Chiefs will face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, and will play the last game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders on January 4, 2026.