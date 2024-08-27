World

Canada to reduce temporary foreign workers amid rising immigration concerns

Canada is reducing the number of temporary foreign workers by tens of thousands

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
Canada to reduce temporary foreign workers amid rising immigration concerns
Canada to reduce temporary foreign workers amid rising immigration concerns 

Canada is reducing the number of temporary foreign workers by tens of thousands.

As per Reuters, this move reverses expansions made in 2022 and aims to lower the number of temporary residents in the country.

The temporary foreign worker program allows non-Canadians to work in Canada temporarily to address labor shortages.

However, it has been criticized for lowering wages and exposing workers to exploitation, partly because it ties workers to specific employers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "We are reviewing different immigration streams to make sure Canada stays welcoming while also responsibly integrating newcomers and providing them with opportunities for success."

With an election approaching and his poll numbers declining, Trudeau faces growing pressure as more Canadians feel that too many immigrants are being admitted.

Moreover, the government plans to introduce a comprehensive immigration strategy this fall.

The goal is to reduce the temporary resident population to 5% of Canada’s total population within three years, down from 6.8% in April.

Canada to reduce temporary foreign workers amid rising immigration concerns

Canada to reduce temporary foreign workers amid rising immigration concerns

Ever heard? Your brain stores three different versions of every memory

Ever heard? Your brain stores three different versions of every memory
US towns shut parks, limit activities as rare mosquito-borne virus poses risk

US towns shut parks, limit activities as rare mosquito-borne virus poses risk
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules

Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules

World News

Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
Akron police release bodycam video of officer fatally shooting suspected thief
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
London tower block fire: 100 evacuated as blaze declared 'Major incident’
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
Titanic era’s oldest living man John Alfred celebrates 112th birthday
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
Sicily Yacht captain James Cutfield under investigation: DETAILS
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
Russia's massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine kills five, disrupts power
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
Ice cave collapse in Iceland leaves one foreign tourist dead, two missing
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
Netanyahu warns of future escalation as Israel-Hezbollah clashes intensify
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
Israeli cabinet approves extra budget for evacuees amid conflict
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
Rohingya rage on 7th ‘Genocide Day’ as Myanmar’s brutality continues
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
Shocking bodycam footage shows Florence deputy's fatal shooting of unarmed man
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
Canadian Conservative Party mistakenly featured Russian fighter jets in ad