Canada to reduce temporary foreign workers amid rising immigration concerns 

Canada is reducing the number of temporary foreign workers by tens of thousands.
As per Reuters, this move reverses expansions made in 2022 and aims to lower the number of temporary residents in the country.
The temporary foreign worker program allows non-Canadians to work in Canada temporarily to address labor shortages.
However, it has been criticized for lowering wages and exposing workers to exploitation, partly because it ties workers to specific employers.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "We are reviewing different immigration streams to make sure Canada stays welcoming while also responsibly integrating newcomers and providing them with opportunities for success."
With an election approaching and his poll numbers declining, Trudeau faces growing pressure as more Canadians feel that too many immigrants are being admitted.
Moreover, the government plans to introduce a comprehensive immigration strategy this fall.
The goal is to reduce the temporary resident population to 5% of Canada’s total population within three years, down from 6.8% in April.