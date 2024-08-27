Trump slams Biden and Harris for 'catastrophic' exit from Afghanistan

Former US President Donald Trump blames Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the ‘catastrophic’ pullout from Afghanistan.
According to Reuters, the Republican candidate for the presidency on Monday, August 26, attended a gathering of the National Guard Association of the United States in Detroit on the 3rd anniversary of the suicide attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan.
13 American soldiers and around 100 Afghanis were killed in the bombing attack.
During the address, Trump called America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan after the suicide bomb attack ‘catastrophic,’
The 78-year-old alleged, “Caused by Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, and the humiliation in Afghanistan set off the collapse of American credibility and respect all over the world.”
Kamala Harris Reacts to Donald Trump Allegations
Harris’ campaign spokesperson, Ammar Moussa, responded to Trump's criticism, saying, “The Biden-Harris administration inherited a mess from Donald Trump. Trump wants America to forget that he had four years to get out of Afghanistan but failed to do it."
Meanwhile, as per the U.S. State Department 2023 report, both Trump and Biden’s administrations were found responsible for the failures in the pre-withdrawal period.