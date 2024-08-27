France’s president Macron faces standstill as Socialists and Greens exit political talks

France's Socialist and Green parties have decided to stop engaging in talks with President Emmanuel Macron about resolving the political deadlock.
Instead, they are calling on their supporters to organize peaceful protests, as per Reuters.
Meanwhile, Macron on Monday, dismissed the idea of a leftist government, saying it would be swiftly removed by a majority of lawmakers from other parties.
He then began another round of discussions with party leaders on Tuesday.
However, with the parliament split into three nearly equal groups, the left, Macron's centrist bloc, and the far-right National Rally, none of whom are willing to form a coalition, Macron seems to be at a standstill.
Green Party leader Marine Tondelier expressed her anger, saying, "This election is being stolen from us. We won't continue these meaningless discussions with a president who doesn't listen."
While, Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure shared that he would not take part in what he called a "mockery of democracy" now that the possibility of a leftist-led government is off the table.
The hard-left party LFI, which is part of the leftist New Popular Front (NFP) alliance has called for a mass protest against Macron on September 7.