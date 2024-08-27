World

France’s president Macron faces standstill as Socialists and Greens exit political talks

The hard-left party LFI has called for a mass protest against Macron on September 7

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
France’s president Macron faces standstill as Socialists and Greens exit political talks
France’s president Macron faces standstill as Socialists and Greens exit political talks

France's Socialist and Green parties have decided to stop engaging in talks with President Emmanuel Macron about resolving the political deadlock.

Instead, they are calling on their supporters to organize peaceful protests, as per Reuters.

Meanwhile, Macron on Monday, dismissed the idea of a leftist government, saying it would be swiftly removed by a majority of lawmakers from other parties.

He then began another round of discussions with party leaders on Tuesday.

However, with the parliament split into three nearly equal groups, the left, Macron's centrist bloc, and the far-right National Rally, none of whom are willing to form a coalition, Macron seems to be at a standstill.

Green Party leader Marine Tondelier expressed her anger, saying, "This election is being stolen from us. We won't continue these meaningless discussions with a president who doesn't listen."

While, Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure shared that he would not take part in what he called a "mockery of democracy" now that the possibility of a leftist-led government is off the table.

The hard-left party LFI, which is part of the leftist New Popular Front (NFP) alliance has called for a mass protest against Macron on September 7. 

France’s president Macron faces standstill as Socialists and Greens exit political talks

France’s president Macron faces standstill as Socialists and Greens exit political talks
Meghan Markle faces fresh blow ahead of big milestone

Meghan Markle faces fresh blow ahead of big milestone
Ben Affleck’s romance with Kick Kennedy gets fresh development

Ben Affleck’s romance with Kick Kennedy gets fresh development
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp

Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp

World News

Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Kier Starmer warns UK citizens about ‘painful’ October budget
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Trump slams Biden and Harris for 'catastrophic' exit from Afghanistan
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Mark Zuckerberg claims Biden government pressured Meta to censor COVID content
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
UN chief sounds alarm on devastating consequences of rising seas
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Canada to reduce temporary foreign workers amid rising immigration concerns
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Trump and Harris campaigns lock horns over debate microphone rules
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Akron police release bodycam video of officer fatally shooting suspected thief
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
London tower block fire: 100 evacuated as blaze declared 'Major incident’
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Titanic era’s oldest living man John Alfred celebrates 112th birthday
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Sicily Yacht captain James Cutfield under investigation: DETAILS
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Russia's massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine kills five, disrupts power
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Ice cave collapse in Iceland leaves one foreign tourist dead, two missing