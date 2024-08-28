World

Pakistan defence minister wants to ‘invite' India's PM to SCO summit

Pakistan is set to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) moot in October

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024
Pakistan defence minister wants to ‘invite Indias PM to SCO summit
Pakistan defence minister wants to ‘invite' India's PM to SCO summit

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif shared that the country will “invite” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which will take place in October

On Tuesday, Khawaja slammed down the rumours that PM Modi will not attend the upcoming SCO during a conversation with a private news channel.

The defence minister replied when he was asked about Pakistan’s plan to invite Indian PM, "Yes, certainly there should be no doubt about it.”

While explaining his stance, he recalled India had invited then-foreign minister Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari to Delhi for a regional summit in July 2023.

Furthermore, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a clarification and warned news channels to refrain from igniting rumours on the matter, as per a report published in The News.

“We have noticed several outlets are running news that the PM [Modi] won’t attend an SCO meeting in Pakistan or EAM [external affairs minister] will attend an SCO meeting in Pakistan,” the country foreign ministry said.

The media outlet further noted, “MEA hasn’t commented on this matter and would request speculative news in this regard be avoided.”

The SCO is an important multilateral platform for both countries, primarily for regional security and collaboration with Central Asian nations.

Jenna Ortega turns head in chic maroon suit at 'Beetlejuice 2' photocall

Jenna Ortega turns head in chic maroon suit at 'Beetlejuice 2' photocall
Armie Hammer parts with memorable vehicle to choose practical alternative

Armie Hammer parts with memorable vehicle to choose practical alternative
Prince William collaborates with Prince Harry on new project

Prince William collaborates with Prince Harry on new project
Japan issues high alert as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches southwest

Japan issues high alert as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches southwest

World News

Japan issues high alert as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches southwest
Japan issues high alert as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches southwest
Japan issues high alert as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches southwest
Keir Starmer begins Germany visit with aims to ‘reset’ UK-Europe relationship
Japan issues high alert as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches southwest
Trump to face revised charges in Jan. 6 case as prosecutor files reworked indictment
Japan issues high alert as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches southwest
Ukraine's Zelenskiy signals US trip to outline peace plan with Joe Biden
Japan issues high alert as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches southwest
Mexico suspends ties with US, Canadian Embassies over judicial reform dispute
Japan issues high alert as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches southwest
Russia warns US of world war three risk over Ukraine’s missile support
Japan issues high alert as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches southwest
NATO to hold urgent meeting on Ukraine amid rising conflict
Japan issues high alert as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches southwest
France’s president Macron faces standstill as Socialists and Greens exit political talks
Japan issues high alert as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches southwest
Kier Starmer warns UK citizens about ‘painful’ October budget
Japan issues high alert as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches southwest
Trump slams Biden and Harris for 'catastrophic' exit from Afghanistan
Japan issues high alert as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches southwest
Mark Zuckerberg claims Biden government pressured Meta to censor COVID content
Japan issues high alert as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches southwest
UN chief sounds alarm on devastating consequences of rising seas