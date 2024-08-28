Japan issues high alert as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches southwest

Japan has issued an emergency alert for the citizens in the southwest region as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches the country.
According to Al Jazeera, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Wednesday, August 28, announced that Typhoon Shanshan, which was estimated 70 km (43 miles) from Yakushima Island at 2 pm (05:00 GMT), is now moving towards Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures on Kyushu Island.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told the press that the typhoon would approach the southern island with ‘extremely strong forces’ on August 29.
He also warned that Shanshan would bring ‘violent winds’ up to 250 km/h (155 mph) and stronger than ever ‘high waves.’
Moreover, following the prediction of heavy rain and strong wind, the vehicle manufacturing company, Toyota Motors, has also suspended all domestic operations.
Japan Airlines has also cancelled 6 international and 172 domestic flights for the next two days.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said, "Maximum caution is required given that forecasts are for strong winds, high waves, and high tides that have not been seen thus far."
Furthermore, the authorities have issued evacuation orders for more than 800,000 residents in Kagoshima, Aichi, and Shizuoka prefectures.