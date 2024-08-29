Sci-Tech

Instagram rolls out exciting new features with custom fonts and stickers

  by Web Desk
  • August 29, 2024
Everyone's favourite app, Instagram, just got even more exciting and interesting!

The platform has recently introduced new tools for creators to enhance their content.

In a blog post, Instagram announced that users can now access new fonts, text animations, and effects for Reels and stories.

To use these features, users need to open the text tool, tap the text button, select a font, and then customize it with effects or animations.

These new fonts and text animations are also available for stories and photo carousels.

Additionally, Instagram now allows users to layer images using stickers in these formats.

To try this, users can select an image from their device’s media library, tap the text button, and use the gallery button in the top-right corner to add more images.

Users can also change the shape of stickers from circular to rectangular, or to other shapes like hearts or stars, by tapping on the sticker.

