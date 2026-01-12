'Passengers' star Chris Pratt reveals father-in-law's shocking Christmas gift  

Chris Pratt was left shocked by his former politician father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s shocking Christmas gift.
The Jurassic World star has recently admitted he was left confused by his father-in-law's Christmas gift, and doesn't know what to do with it.
On Thursday, January 8, the 46-year-old Pratt made a guest appearance on The Graham Norton Show, where he shared that Arnold sent a huge painting of himself, dressed as Santa Claus, to Chris and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s children.
"This year, one was like a six-foot by eight-foot portrait painting of all three of my children and him as Santa Claus, and it's very lifelike, and it's huge, and it's him as Santa Claus," The Terminal List actor said.
He continued, "And then the three kids peering around the Christmas tree, seeing him eat a cookie."
Sharing details of another unique gift his father-in-law previously gave him, Chris said Arnold once gave him "a pair of crocodile boots that he wore in a movie" as they have the same size feet.
For those unaware, Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, is married to Chris Pratt.
The couple also share three children, including daughters Lyla Maria, five, and Eloise Christina, three, and son Ford Fitzgerald, one.