HBO renews 'The White Lotus' for season 4 after massive success 

HBO's superhit television series, The White Lotus, season four, has been renewed as the shooting began in France.
According to Variety, the filming for the new instalment has been shot in a luxurious hotel, Château de La Messardière in Saint-Tropez on the Côte d’Azur.
The official Instagram account of the hotel revealed that the entire cast of the new season is staying at the extremely fancy hotel, as well as other locations across the French Riviera.
An Instagram post by the hotel's account seems to tease the use of the location for a film or TV project, "This isn't a movie set — it's Château de la Messardière. The final clap echoes, the sun sets, and the curtain closes on another unforgettable season. From golden moments to star-studded nights, relive the best of what made this summer iconic."
"Until next season… the stage is set, and we're already counting down," the post said.
Sources say that production will run from April through October 2026. It has also been rumoured that, given the locations, Season 4 could see the Cannes Film Festival play some sort of role.
As of now, HBO has not confirmed the shooting of the series.
The first season of The White Lotus premiered on HBO and HBO Max on July 11, 2021, and was filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Hawaii, transforming it into the fictional Hawaiian resort for the series.