Sleeping in on weekends reduces heart disease risk by 20%, study

Snooze on weekends to reduce the risk of heart disease by 20%.
According to The Guardian, a new study presented at the European Society of Cardiology revealed that people who ‘catch up’ on weekdays and sleep on weekends have a 20% lower risk of getting heart disease as compared to others.
The study author, Prof. Yanjun Song of China’s National Centre for Cardiovascular Disease in Beijing, said, “Sufficient compensatory sleep is linked to a lower risk of heart disease. The association becomes even more pronounced among individuals who regularly experience inadequate sleep on weekdays.”
For this study, researchers analysed the data of 90,903 adults taking part in the UK Biobank project and found that 19,816 met the criteria of being sleep-deprived. And after 14 years of conclusion, they concluded that sleep-deprived people have a higher risk of getting heart disease.
Moreover, the co-author of the study, Zechen Liu, a co-author of the study, explained, “Our results show that for the significant proportion of the population in modern society that suffers from sleep deprivation."
He continued, "Those who have the most ‘catch-up’ sleep at weekends have significantly lower rates of heart disease than those with the least.”
Meanwhile, Prof. James Leiper, an associate medical director who was not involved in the study, believed that ‘weekend lie-in is no replacement’ for a night of regular sleep.
However, Leiper thinks that the study is a reminder for people to understand the importance of sleep for their well-being.