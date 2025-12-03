Eating disorder during pregnancy linked to asthma risk, study

A new study revealed that eating disorder during pregnancy is associated with the increased risk of asthma and wheezing in young children.
For the study, researchers assessed data from more than 131,000 mothers and children across seven European birth cohorts.
Rates of eating disorders before gestational period varied significantly, ranging from nearly 1% to 17%.
Children of mothers with eating disorders were at a 25% higher risk of preschool wheeze and a 26% higher risk of school-age asthma.
Both anorexia and bulimia — eating disorders — were associated with increased asthma risk, while bulimia impacted the most, causing the preschool wheezing.
The study failed to establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship; however, the authors underscored that children born to mothers with eating disorders are at an incresed risk of facing fetal growth restriction.
The results highlighted the significance of including eating disorder screening in routine maternal healthcare to better identify at-risk children.