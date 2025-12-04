Norovirus alert: Experts warn of rising cases of winter vomiting disease 

Norovirus, a highly contagious and a leading cause of gastroenteritis outbreaks, is rapidly increasing as the winter seaon approaches, as per the new CDC data.
As of mid-November, nearly 14% of tests showed positive results, over double the roughly 6% positivity seen three months earlier.
WastewaterSCAN data revealed similar hikes across the country, particularly in different states, including Louisiana, Indiana, and Michigan, and experts warned regarding its peak in the winter season.
Though Norovirus remains a major concern throughout the year, it typically peaks between November and April.
Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare, stated the seasonal hike likely relates to close indoor contact and inconsistent hand-washing.
A professor at Quinnipiac University, Sheree Piperidis, mentioned that a few variants are fueling transmission.
She stated, “Older strains that people had immunity for are now changing, and the immune system hasn’t seen this new virus.”
Norovirus causes inflammation in the stomach and intestines and is the leading cause of vomiting, diarrhea, and foodborne illness across the US.
It may be easily transmited via contaminated food items, surfaces, poor hygience and sanitation, and more.
Norovirus symptoms include diarrhea (watery or bloody), nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and cramping, fever, dehydration signs (dry mouth, fatigue).
Nearly 100,000 individuals contracts the Norovirus and causes around 900 deaths every year.