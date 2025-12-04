Health

Ritz crackers recalled in 8 states over life-threatening labelling error

A major labelling issue has prompted Ritz to remove Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches from the shelves in eight states

  By Hania Jamil
  • |
Ritz Cracker Sandwiches have been recalled in eight states over a labelling issue that poses a life-threatening allergic reaction to certain customers.

As reported by The Independent, Mondelēz Global LLC, the owner of Ritz, is voluntarily recalling 70 cases of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches.

The cartons are being recalled because they include "individually wrapped packs that may be incorrectly labelled as Cheese variety, even though the product may be a Peanut Butter variety," as noted in the release.

Consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts could have "serious or life-threatening allergic reactions" if they eat the incorrectly labelled snacks.

Mondelēz Global LLC issued the recall after discovering that the 70 cases of Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches were shipped to stores in eight states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Oklahoma.

The recall is exclusively for Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich cartons with Best Dates of January 8, 2026, or January 15, 2026. The 27.6-ounce cartons come with 20 packs of the individually wrapped Peanut Butter Cracker sandwiches and have the UPC 44000 07584 2.

While there have not been any illnesses reported to date, consumers with a peanut allergy are urged not to eat this product and to throw it away immediately. 

Peanuts are identified as one of the nine major food allergies in the US, along with fish, wheat, eggs, crustacean shellfish, milk, tree nuts, soybeans, and sesame. 

