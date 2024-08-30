Ukraine urges Mongolia to arrest Vladimir Putin during September visit

Ukraine has called on Mongolia to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit on September 3, citing an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant.
As per multiple outlets, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated on Telegram, "We urge the Mongolian authorities to comply with the mandatory international arrest warrant and transfer Putin to the International Criminal Court in The Hague."
Meanwhile, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov said, "We have an excellent rapport with our partners from Mongolia. Of course, all aspects of the president’s visit have been carefully prepared."
The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March of last year, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.
The Kremlin has dismissed this accusation as politically motivated.
The warrant obligates the ICC’s 124 member states, including Mongolia, to arrest Putin and transfer him to The Hague for trial if he enters their territory.
Last year, Mr. Putin called off his trip to a summit in South Africa after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for him.