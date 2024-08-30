World

Ukraine urges Mongolia to arrest Vladimir Putin during September visit

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March of last year

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024
Ukraine urges Mongolia to arrest Vladimir Putin during September visit
Ukraine urges Mongolia to arrest Vladimir Putin during September visit

Ukraine has called on Mongolia to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit on September 3, citing an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant.

As per multiple outlets, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated on Telegram, "We urge the Mongolian authorities to comply with the mandatory international arrest warrant and transfer Putin to the International Criminal Court in The Hague."

Meanwhile, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov said, "We have an excellent rapport with our partners from Mongolia. Of course, all aspects of the president’s visit have been carefully prepared."

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March of last year, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.

The Kremlin has dismissed this accusation as politically motivated.

The warrant obligates the ICC’s 124 member states, including Mongolia, to arrest Putin and transfer him to The Hague for trial if he enters their territory.

Last year, Mr. Putin called off his trip to a summit in South Africa after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for him.

Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom

Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom
Queen Camilla backs author who slammed Meghan Markle as ‘unmaternal’

Queen Camilla backs author who slammed Meghan Markle as ‘unmaternal’
Japan reports alarming rise in elderly deaths found alone

Japan reports alarming rise in elderly deaths found alone
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED

World News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
Japan reports alarming rise in elderly deaths found alone
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
Kamala Harris promises unwavering weapons aid to Israel
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
Germany deports 28 Afghans for first time in 2 years
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
Video of woman making sourdough in-flight sparks reaction: Watch
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
30,000 homeless as Gujarat floods wreak havoc
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
Kamala Harris to welcome Republicans to cabinet for 'diverse perspectives’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
New Zealand's Māori King passes away after 18-year reign
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
Sunk superyacht expected to trigger HUGE insurance settlements
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
Taylor Swift concert attackers planned to kill 'a huge number,' CIA reports
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
Japan evacuates millions as Typhoon Shanshan unleashes intense winds and rain
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry new demand from Princess Kate, Prince William REVEALED
Kamala Harris, Tim Walz gear up for explosive first interview